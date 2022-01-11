JD-U threatens to go solo in UP if BJP delays seat-sharing talks

PATNA—The Janata Dal United (JD-U) headed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday declared to “go it alone” in Uttar Pradesh if the party doesn’t get satisfactory response from the BJP over seat sharing.

“We earnestly want to contest UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but sadly no positive or satisfactory response has come from the BJP so far,” senior JD-U leader KC Tyagi told Dainik Bhaskar on Tuesday.

“The party will be compelled to go it alone if we fail to get any communication from the BJP (over the seat-sharing) soon,” Tyagi declared.

Reports said the JD-U leadership has authorized Union minister RCP Singh to hold seat sharing talks with the BJP but no talk has taken place till date although the dates of elections have already been announced by the Election Commission.

“We will wait for a day or two. If we fail to get any response, we will be compelled to chart out our own course of action,” Tyagi told the Bhaskar.

“We humbly request the BJP to instantly start the seat-sharing talks since the poll process has already started,” Tyagi added.

Party insiders said the JD-U has planned to contest 51 seats in UP which is likely to witness four-cornered contest among the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.