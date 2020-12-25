The Bihar Post

JD-U suffers serious setback in Arunachal as six of its seven legislators join BJP

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA/ITANAGAR—In a huge setback to the JD-U headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar, six of its total seven party legislators have joined the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

With this defection, the JD-U has been left with only one lawmaker in 60-member Arunachal Assembly while the BJP’s tally has moved to 48.

In the last year’s assembly polls, the JD-U had contested elections on 15 seats. Of which, the JD-U candidates emerged victorious on seven seats.

The defection has come as a huge setback to the JD-U and is likely to sour its relations with the BJP.

Curiously, the BJP is a key alliance partner of the JD-U in Bihar and both the partners are together running the NDA government in the state.

“The BJP government was running comfortably in Arunachal Pradesh even before this incident. The JD-U was playing a constructive opposition,” JD-U’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi told the media on Friday.

He added that the developments in Arunacahl would not impact party’s relations with the BJP in Bihar.

