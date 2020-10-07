JD-U gives ticket to former minister Manju Verma who was jailed in Muzaffarpur child care home scandal

PATNA—The ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Wednesday released the list of 115 candidates given tickets by the party.

A surprise name in the list is that of former social welfare minister Manju Verma who had to resign from her post after her name figured in the infamous Muzaffarpur child care home sex scandal.

She has been fielded from Cheria-Bariyarpur seat in Begusarai district again.

Verma had surrendered before the court in November 2018 and was sent to jail.

The surrender follows extensive raids by the police to nab Verma in the aftermath of the Supreme Court passing strong remarks against the state government for failing to trace the absconding former minister.

The former minister came under the radar of the probing officials shortly after her husband Chandrashekhar Verma was found having alleged close links with jailed Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur-based care home sex scandal.

At least 34 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at the care home being run by an NGO headed by Thakur. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In February this year, a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to key accused Brajesh Thakur convicted for sexually assaulting more than three dozen girls at a child care home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

The court also sentenced 11 other convicts– who include eight women– to life imprisonment.