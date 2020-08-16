JD-U expels industry minister Shyam Rajak amid reports of his joining RJD

PATNA—The JD-U has expelled the industry minister Shyam Rajak from the party amid reports that he is to quit the party to join the RJD, media reports said on Sunday.

As per reports, the action was taken by state party president Vashishtha Narayan Singh with consent from chief minister Nitish Kumar who also happens to be the JD-U’s national president.

This is said to be a significant political development ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The JD-U leadership cracked down on the minister after reports began appearing in the media that Rajak may quit the party on Monday. The minister had been going annoyed with the party leadership for some time.

Although Rajak has not spoken much about his plan, speculations are rife that he could return to the RJD which groomed him as a leader. He had quit the RJD in 2009.