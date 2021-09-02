Jayprakash Narayan ousted from pol science syllabus of university named after him

PATNA—The NDA government in Bihar has come under serious criticism for removing prominent personalities such as Jay Prakash Narayan from the new post-graduation syllabus of political science at JP University named after the Sampoorna Kranti protagonist.

Veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia too has exited from the new syllabus. The university is located in Chapra town of the state.

- Sponsored -

Instead, personalities like Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, thinker of rightwing Hindutva ideology espoused by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Subhash Chandra Bose and Jyotiba Phule have made their entry in the new syllabus, triggering bitter reaction from the opposition. University sources said the changes took place following implementation of the choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the 2018-20 academic session.

According to report, the change in university syllabus was effected by a team of experts selected by the Raj Bhawan. As per the report, the university administration holds the power to make amendments up to 10 percent in the syllabus approved by the Raj Bhawan but the JP university implanted as it is. The other eminent personalities who got out of the new syllabus include Dayanand Sarswati, Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The move has triggered strong protests from various students’ organizations which have threatened to go on protest if their original syllabus was not restored. “We met the university registrar and requested him to restore the old syllabus or we will resort to massive protests,” SFI’s state president Shailendra Yadav said.

University registrar Dr RP Babloo said they had taken cognizance of the students’ threats. He said it was very unfortunate that the students would not be able to read the very personality in the university which was named after him.

“We have no objection over the addition Pt Deendayalji’s name in the syllabus but it is not fair to remove JP. Instant action must be taken in this regard,” the registrar told the newsman.

RJD president Lalu Prasad also hit out at the government for insulting JP. “I had set up the university after JP in my workplace. Now, the RSS-backed Bihar government and officials with RSS mindset are removing thoughts of great socialist leaders such as JP and Lohia. This is intolerable. The government must instantly act in this regard,” Prasad tweeted today.

SOURCE LINK