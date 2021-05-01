The Bihar Post

Jailed Former Siwan MP Md Shahabuddin succumbs to COVID-19

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
21

PATNA/DELHI-Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin died of COVID-19 on Saturday. 

Shahabuddin who was lodged in the Delhi’s high security Tihar jail was shifted to a local hospital on April 20 after his condition deteriorated. Eventually, he collapsed on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

“We have received the death of Shahabuddin from the DDU hospital authorities. He was suffering from Covid19,” director general of Tihar jail, Sandeep Goel was quoted as saying in the local media today.

Shahabuddin who was associated with the RJD for decades without ever shifting his loyalty had represented Siwan, his home town, many times in the Bihar assembly as well as in the Lok Sabha.

The news of his death has come as a big setback for the RJD. Party chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and scores of party stalwarts mourned the death of the departed leader.

You May Like this also

Wave of jubilation sweeps Bihar as Lalu…

Bihar Post Desk

Cop suspended for giving his revolver to…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also condoled his death.

The former Siwan MP faced more than 40 criminal cases as serious as murder, kidnapping, extortion and sedition.

He was also accused of killing the son of a local businessman by giving him an acid bath.

However, he was shifted to Tihar jail after his name figured in the brutal killing of a local Hindi journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in May 2016.

He was shifted to Tihar by the order of the Supreme Court but Rajan’s widow is yet to get justice from the court as the trial in the case still goes on even five years after her husband’s murder.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6160 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar to set up power transmission lines…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as…

Bihar Post Desk

Bike which led to lynching of Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,876

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More