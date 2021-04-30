The Bihar Post

Jailed don Shahabuddin put on ventilator support after COVID-19 strike

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Shahabuddin
64

PATNA-Jailed RJD don Mohammad Shahabuddin has been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated following COVID-19 attack. 

According to media reports, Shahabuddin who currently is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail got infected with Covid19 last week.

You May Like this also

Wave of jubilation sweeps Bihar as Lalu…

Bihar Post Desk

Cop suspended for giving his revolver to…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The don faces more than 40 criminal cases pending against him and had represented Siwan many times in Bihar assembly as well as the Lok Sabha.

His bad days started with the fall of RJD government in 2005 and formation of NDA government.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6160 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar to set up power transmission lines…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as…

Bihar Post Desk

Bike which led to lynching of Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,876

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More