Jailed don Shahabuddin put on ventilator support after COVID-19 strike

PATNA-Jailed RJD don Mohammad Shahabuddin has been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated following COVID-19 attack.

According to media reports, Shahabuddin who currently is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail got infected with Covid19 last week.

- Sponsored -

The don faces more than 40 criminal cases pending against him and had represented Siwan many times in Bihar assembly as well as the Lok Sabha.

His bad days started with the fall of RJD government in 2005 and formation of NDA government.