Irritated at his cries, man kills child by feeding pesticide

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man in Bihar poisoned his child to death since he felt extremely irritated with his frequent cries while his mother was away.

The incident took place at a village in Katihar district on Friday evening, sending shock waves in the areas.

Police said the 18-month-old baby started crying once his mother went away for works. The youth tried to calm him down but the baby boy kept on crying which annoyed him very much. Later he fed him pesticide which killed the baby.

“I saw my child lying lifeless in father’s lap and a pesticide bottle lying nearby when I reached my room after completing domestic works” baby’s mother Poonam Devi told the media on Sunday.

The baby was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Victim’s mother has registered a case against her husband.

The accused has been absconding since the incident. The accused identified as Munna Mandal is an auto-rickshaw driver.

