Inspiring tale of Bihar youth from snack factory worker to Army officer

PATNA/DEHRADUN—A 28-year-old youth from Bihar has done his state proud by becoming an Army Officer by sheer hard work, dedication and a long struggle which lasted for 12 years and involved his work as a labourer in a snack factory for just Rs50 a day.

Balbanka Tiwari, a resident of Sundarpur-Barja village in central Bihar’s Bhojpur district, had left his village in 2008 to work in Odisha to run his family after passing grade 10 examination.

In Odisha, he did various jobs which included his job as worker in iron cutting factory and snack factories.

He even taught students to support his family as earning from snack and iron cutting factories were not much, his family members told the media.

But, he didn’t quit study and continued preparing for examination for his selection in Indian Army which he wanted to join at all cost.

He got the first success in 2012 when he cracked the entrance exam of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME) in his second attempt.

Yet he was not satisfied with the job and continued preparing for examination to be appointed as an Army official.

His dream came true in 2017 when he cleared the Army Cadet College (ACC) and finally commissioned as an officer in 2020.

Tiwari was among 300 cadets who participated in passing out parade held by Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Saturday.

“To find work after passing matric, I went to Rourkela in Odisha in 2008. There, I first worked at an iron fittings factory for a few months, then at a snack factory earning Rs 50/day till class 12 which I passed from Odisha,” Tiwari told the Hindustan Times.

“But, I never left my dream of joining the Army,” he added.