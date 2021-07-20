Indo-Nepal rail connectivity: Indian Railways completes speed trial on Jayanagar-Kurtha rail route

PATNA—Recent speed trials between Jayanagar and Kurtha on a 35 kilometer-long newly-gauge converted section of the Jayanagar-Bardiwas rail line was completed successfully at a speed of 110 km per hour during the first phase of the India-Nepal rail link project.

Indian government has funded the entire 68.72-kilometre long Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project. The government of India has spent over Rs550 crores on this section.

जयनगर-बर्दीवास रेल परियोजना के पहले चरण में जयनगर और नेपाल के कुर्था के मध्य 35 किमी लंबे नव-आमान परिवर्तित रेलखंड पर 110 kmph की गति से सफलतापूर्वक स्पीड ट्रायल पूरा हुआ। इससे दोनो देशों के बीच आवाजाही आसान होगी साथ ही व्यापार को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और आसपास के क्षेत्र का विकास होगा। pic.twitter.com/6kGsAqfKgY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 19, 2021

As per the Railways, the train service between Jayanagar and Kurtha will enhance trade and improve regional development.

The Jayanagar-Kurtha section is 34.90 kilometers long and belongs to Indian Railways’ Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas project.

The Railway Ministry had earlier this year announced that a rail line from Jayanagar in Madhubani district of Bihar had been linked to Kurtha in Nepal under this project’s first phase.

Jayanagar is located at a distance of some 4 km from Indo-Nepal border and Janakpur, a world-famous pilgrim centre in Nepal, fall on this rail route.