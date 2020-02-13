The Bihar Post

India’s top court asks political parties to give reasons for fielding ‘tainted’ candidates

By TBP Desk
New Delhi: India’s top cop on Thursday asked all the political parties to upload on their websites the details of the pending criminal cases against the candidates they are giving tickets to contest in what the experts say will check “criminalization of politics”.

The Supreme Court said the political parties would also have to give reasons about why they are giving tickets to persons with tainted image.

Further, the court set a time frame to the political parties for submitting their replies to the EC while also directing them to upload on the social media and publish in newspapers the details of candidates’ background.

“The SC directed all the political parties to first inform the Election Commission about why they are giving ticket to tainted people. They will have to give the reasons for this,” lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay who is the complainant in the case told the media on Thursday.

As per the report, a bench of the SC headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman passed the orders on a contempt plea which raised the issue of criminalisation of politics.

An alarming rise in “criminalization of politics” in the past few years has alarmed everyone.

