India’s first COVID-19 patient tests positive again a year after return from China

A medical student from Kerala who was the first Indian to have contracted coronavirus has tested positive again.

According to medical authorities, she tested positive during a COVID-19 tests which required her to fly to Delhi. Authorities say she has not taken any of the approved vaccine so far.

The authorities, though, said there was nothing to worry about. She has quarantined herself at home and ins under the observation of doctors, reports said.

As per the report, after her return from Wuhan, she had not gone back and had been continuing her classes online, from her home.

The medical student had returned from Wuhan in China in her hometown Thrissur last year.

