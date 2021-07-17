India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage touches 40 crore

NEW DELHI—India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage is nearing the landmark of 40 crores (400 million), according to a latest report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Cumulatively, 39,96,95,879 vaccine doses have been administered through 50,09,914 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on July 17, the health ministry report said. 42,12,557 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from June 21. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,02,27,792 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 43,916 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.31%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 38,079 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, the report said.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,98,715tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 44.20 crore (442 million) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed.

Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.10% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 1.91% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 26 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 40 consecutive days now, the report said.