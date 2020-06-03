Indians react angrily after pregnant elephant killed by serving cracker-stuffed pineapple

Indians have reacted angrily at the way a pregnant elephant was killed by serving her cracker-stuffed pineapple. The fruit exploded in her mouths, causing severe wounds ultimately leading to her death.

Forest officials said the wild elephant had left the forest of Silent Valley in Kerala’s Palakkad district meandering into a nearby village in search of food last week when she ate the deadly fruit and wounded her mouth, resulting in her death.

Officials said the severely wounded elephant ran around the nearby village seething in pain but didn’t harm anyone.

“She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness,” a forest official Mohan Krishnan wrote in an emotional note in Malayalam in a Facebook post, along with pix of the elephant.

Kerala chief minister P Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. “Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book,” he declared on Wednesday.

“It’s murder, Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district. For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time,” BJP parliamentarian and animal lover Maneka Gandhi told the ANI.

Twitterati reacted angrily to the incident. “Shame on us !!!! Ashamed to be human,” tweeted Bollywood actor John Abraham.

A twitterati Sabyasachi wrote, “Pregnant elephant has been brutally killed in Kerala where elephants are worshiped as God.”

“How can someone be so cruel??? People who killed the pregnant elephant in Kerala should be strictly punished,” tweeted Ashish Gupata.