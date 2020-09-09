The Bihar Post

Indian villagers mourn death of friends who stayed together, worked together and also died together!

IndiaJharkhandOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
friendship, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, India, friends die together, together in death, friendship never ends, Bihar Post, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
21

HAZARIBAGH—Villagers in India’s Jharkhand state are mourning the death of two friends who stayed together the whole lifetime, worked together and even died together!

The friendship between Lakhan Singh and Biran Singh, both residents of Ichak block in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district who died over the weekend has become the talk of the town now.

- Sponsored -

The deceased, both 72-year-old, worked as drivers in the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and retired the same day, villagers said.

One of them Lakhan Singh suffered from some serious ailments after his retirement and had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi recently. He died last week.

You May Like this also

वर्चुअल रैली में नीतीश की पार्टी…

Bihar Post Desk

Two Covid-19 patients die as oxygen…

Bihar Post Desk

His friend Biran Singh, on the other hand, was in good health and staying at home in his village.

However, soon after he came to know about the news of death of his friend, he felt uneasiness and after a few hours, he too died the same day.

Later, their funeral processions were taken out together and they bodies were also cremated together.

“That is amazing. They stayed together the whole life and even died together…they didn’t bear up separation even for a day. We salute their friendship,” a local villager Ram Charitra Singh told the local media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5784 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar govt announces to credit money to…

Bihar Post Desk

Migrant workers left jobless by Corona…

Bihar Post Desk

Man dances with deadly cobra on…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,164

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More