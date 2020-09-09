Indian villagers mourn death of friends who stayed together, worked together and also died together!

HAZARIBAGH—Villagers in India’s Jharkhand state are mourning the death of two friends who stayed together the whole lifetime, worked together and even died together!

The friendship between Lakhan Singh and Biran Singh, both residents of Ichak block in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district who died over the weekend has become the talk of the town now.

The deceased, both 72-year-old, worked as drivers in the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and retired the same day, villagers said.

One of them Lakhan Singh suffered from some serious ailments after his retirement and had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi recently. He died last week.

His friend Biran Singh, on the other hand, was in good health and staying at home in his village.

However, soon after he came to know about the news of death of his friend, he felt uneasiness and after a few hours, he too died the same day.

Later, their funeral processions were taken out together and they bodies were also cremated together.

“That is amazing. They stayed together the whole life and even died together…they didn’t bear up separation even for a day. We salute their friendship,” a local villager Ram Charitra Singh told the local media.