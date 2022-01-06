Indian villager caught trying to get 12th dose of Covid-19 vaccine, probe ordered

PATNA—A man was caught trying to get twelfth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a primary healthcare centre in India’s Bihar state.

Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident from Bihar’s Madhepura district, was found having submitted different identity cards and cellphone numbers, including that of his wife, to get as many jabs which, he claimed, relived him of chronic pains, the local media reported on Thursday.

“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mandal told the media referring to the vaccines and said he felt better after every dose.

“The vaccines helped me reduce my back, waist and knee joint pains. That’s why I wanted more and more jabs,” said Mandal, a former postal department staff.

The man got the first dose on February 13 last year and subsequently he went literally mad to get more and more shots.

He got the second shot on March 13, followed by third shot on May 19, fourth on June 16, fifth on July 24, sixth on August 31, seventh on September 11, eighth on September 22, ninth on September 24 and the rest after that the same year.

On Tuesday, the man had rushed to a local health centre located in Chausa block of his home district to get the twelfth dose when he was caught. The man has reported no side effects of the repeated vaccination.

The health department has ordered an investigation as to how he managed to get so many does without being caught earlier.

“We have ordered an investigation into the matter. We will be able to tell you anything only after the probe is complete,” local civil surgeon Amarendra Pratap Shahi told the media.