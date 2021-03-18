The Bihar Post

Indian state provides government jobs to 40 sportspersons

By Bihar Post Desk
Jharkhand CM giving appointment letters to sportspersons
Image courtesy: Jharkhand CM/Twitter
RANCHI—The Jharkhand government headed by chief minister Hemant Soren handed over appointment letters to 40 sportspersons of the state.

The selection was made by the sports department based on their records, merit and medals earned across different competitive events at the national and international level.

The sports department had selected 40 such players from a range of different recognized sports segment.

Out of these 40, one player was given an appointment letter in December last year while three players were selected for group ‘B’ Jobs under the direct appointment scheme.

The remaining 36 players have been given direct appointment into the Home Department of Jharkhand as constables. 27 players (10 male & 17 female candidates) were given a direct appointment letter on March 17 by the chief minister.

“We have fulfilled our commitment by giving jobs to the sportspersons yet we have a long way to go in the field of Sports,” the chief minister Hemant Soren said.

Jharkhand sportspersons holding appointment letters in their hands

He said currently Simdega is hosting women sub-junior hockey tournament where players from 22 states are taking part.

“This is a positive sign for us. Soon, we will host the national and international level of events in the state. My government is committed and working hard to transform the sports infrastructure and facilities for the players in the state,” Hemant Soren said.

The chief minister said Jharkhand is not just full of minerals and rich products underground but the state also has the potential to become a champion in the field of sports.

LIST OF SPORTSPERSONS HANDED OUT APPOINTMENT LETTERS

  1. Lakhi Mandal – Archery
  2. Manisha Singh – Taikwando
  3. Vashiul Hasan- Handball
  4. Kumari Priyanka – Wushu
  5. Indu Munda – Wushu
  6. Arpana Kumari – Karate
  7. Jailaxmi Laguri – Archery
  8. Kavita Kumari – Lawnball
  9. Naveen Kumar Ram – Cycling
  10. Devanand Baske – Karate
  11. Seema Kumari Sinha – Karate
  12. Tulsi Hembram – Archery
  13. Rahul Minj- Wushu
  14. Jyoti Kumari – Wushu
  15. Deepak Bahadur Titung – Wushu
  16. Ram Kumar Bhatt – Cycling
  17. Alok Lakda – Lawnball
  18. Md Abutalib Ansari – Lawnball
  19. Rajeev Kumar Sahu – Lawnball
  20. Nutan Manju Minj – Lawnball
  21. Parween Akhtar – Taikwando
  22. Preeti Kumari – Taikwando
  23. Vimla Munda – Karate
  24. Fani Bhushan Prasad – Taikwando
  25. Sumanlata Murmu – Archery
  26. Sukmati Poorty – Archery
  27. Sangeeta Khalkho – Boxing

