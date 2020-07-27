The Bihar Post

Indian police ‘arrest’ goat for roaming on the streets without mask!

IndiaHEALTHOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
goat, goat arrested, mask, UP, Kanpur, Corona, lockdown REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
41

A goat in India was “arrested” for roaming on the streets without wearing a mask.

The ‘arrested’ goat was found loitering on the streets under Beconganj police station under Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown over the weekend, the police told the local media.

- Sponsored -

According to a report, a youth was taking the goat along without mask on his face .

You May Like this also

Covid-19: Poor Bihar rickshaw-puller…

Bihar Post Desk

Corona kills three doctors on a single…

Bihar Post Desk

“When he saw the police he ran away from the spot leaving the goat behind. The police carried the goat to the police station,” a local police official Saifuddin beg told news agency IANS.

One of the cops at the police station told IANS that that the goat was without a mask during the Corona-induced lockdown .

“Why can’t the goat have masks when the people are making their dogs wear the same?” asked the cop.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5681 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Covid-19 claims life of another…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid-19 in full steam: Virus claims…

Bihar Post Desk

Sonu Sood’s tweet: Hapless woman…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,164

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More