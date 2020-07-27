Indian police ‘arrest’ goat for roaming on the streets without mask!

A goat in India was “arrested” for roaming on the streets without wearing a mask.

The ‘arrested’ goat was found loitering on the streets under Beconganj police station under Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown over the weekend, the police told the local media.

According to a report, a youth was taking the goat along without mask on his face .

“When he saw the police he ran away from the spot leaving the goat behind. The police carried the goat to the police station,” a local police official Saifuddin beg told news agency IANS.

One of the cops at the police station told IANS that that the goat was without a mask during the Corona-induced lockdown .

“Why can’t the goat have masks when the people are making their dogs wear the same?” asked the cop.