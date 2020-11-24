Indian man watches Big Boss as doctors perform critical brain surgery on him

A man in India kept on watching the reality TV show Big Boss as the doctors remained busy performing critical brain surgery on him.

The bizarre incident took place at a private hospital located in Guntur district of southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Local media has reported 33-year-old patient named Vara Prasad enjoyed the reality TV show while a team of doctors performed a rare and critical open-brain surgery on a man, requiring the patient stay awake.

“While three surgeons removed a recurrent glioma (a type of tumor) in the left premotor area abutting the mortal cortex [which is the key brain structure involved in the acquisition and performance of skilled movement of muscles], the man enjoyed the show followed by the movie on a laptop,” Gulf News reported.