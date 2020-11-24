The Bihar Post

Indian man watches Big Boss as doctors perform critical brain surgery on him

IndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
brain surgery, Big Boss, Andhra Pradesh, AP, surgery and reality show Image Courtesy: Twitter
73

A man in India kept on watching the reality TV show Big Boss as the doctors remained busy performing critical brain surgery on him.

The bizarre incident took place at a private hospital located in Guntur district of southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh (AP).

You May Like this also

BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha elected…

Bihar Post Desk

This Bihar villager chops his fingers…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Local media has reported 33-year-old patient named Vara Prasad enjoyed the reality TV show while a team of doctors performed a rare and critical open-brain surgery on a man, requiring the patient stay awake.

“While three surgeons removed a recurrent glioma (a type of tumor) in the left premotor area abutting the mortal cortex [which is the key brain structure involved in the acquisition and performance of skilled movement of muscles], the man enjoyed the show followed by the movie on a laptop,” Gulf News reported.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5894 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance close…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu’s bail hearing postponement…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish’s ‘my last…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,194

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More