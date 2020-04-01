Indian govt orders actions against Tablighi Jamat participants who violated visa conditions

NEW DELHI—Cabinet Secretary took a meeting today by video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries/DGPs of the States. According to a Press Release issued by the PIB, the meeting discussed the following issues—

* The States were sensitized about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19. The States were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing.

- Sponsored -

* It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions. The State were asked to initiate action for violation of visa condition against the foreigners and the organizers of the event.

* The States were asked to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organized in a staggered manner to ensure social distance.

* It was noted that lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance.

* The manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained.

As per the latest report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till 5 PM on Wednesday (April 1), 1,637 confirmed cases and 38 deaths have been reported.

During the last 24 hours, 376 new confirmed cases and 3 new deaths have been reported. 132 persons have been cured /discharged from the hospitals after recovery, according to a PIB Press release.