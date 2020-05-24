Indian girl’s 80 km-long journey on foot along deserted streets to marry her betrothed

LUCKNOW—Lockdown enforced to check Coronavirus spread in India has brought unbelievable changes in the society.

Villagers from Uttar Pradesh were pleasantly surprised when a 19-year-old girl covered 80 km-long journey from Kanpur to Kannauj to marry the boy with whom her wedding had been fixed.

Reports said the wedding of the Goldie was scheduled to be solemnised with Virendra Kumar Rathore on May 04 but the wedding rituals had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

With no end of lockdown in sight and there was every possibility of the wedding deferred further, the girl took the extreme step.

Earlier this week, the girl sneaked out of her home early in the morning and left for her would-be groom’s home on foot alone without informing her parents. She reached there in the evening.

Groom’s family members were hugely perplexed to see the “bride” standing before them and informed her father over phone.

Both the families tried hard to persuade her return home saying their wedding will be solemnized very soon in accordance with the custom.

As she remained adamant on her stand, boy’s father called a priest and performed their wedding at a simple function. The wedding has now become a talk of the town.

“Yes, it’s true. I am aware of this,” Kannauj superintendent of police Amarendra Singh told the media.