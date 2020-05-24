Indian cricket coach’s ‘social distancing huddle’ with dogs triggers hot debates

A photograph posted by head coach of Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri has gone viral in the social media, triggering hot debate.

The photograph shows the former Indian cricketer engaged in “social distancing huddle” with his five pet dogs in the lawn.

“After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle,” Shastri tweeted, inviting scores of comments.

“Maintain physical distancing instead of social distancing,” commented a Twitterati.

Another commented, “Good to see Virat, Rohit, Jadega and Dhoni with you. Wait a minute you have Raina with you as well”.

Yet another commented, “When man loves a dog he is a good man…ad when dog loves man he is a good man”.

During the lockdown which was enforced tow month back on March 25, Shastri has been keeping himself busy by frequently posting the throwback pictures to remember his cricket paying days.