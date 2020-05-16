The Bihar Post

India migrant workers: Five stories of their terrible plight that will move you to tears…

BiharIndiaWORLD
By TBP Desk
migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
25

BY C K MANOJ

PATNA—The extended lockdown by the Indian government is proving to a test of patience, mental grit and determination for thousands of migrant labourers walking back homes on foot in Bihar.

- Sponsored -

Around one million migrant labourers have already reached their home in Bihar—some of them boarding trains while other walking on foot, riding trucks, tractor trolleys and by cycles.

The story of a 28-year-old woman Rekha Devi, wife of a migrant labourer Sandeep Yadav from Bihar’s Supaul district, deserves special mention here.

migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
Rekha Devi who gave birth to baby girl after 900 km journey on foot

The heavily-pregnant woman accompanied with her husband and three little children set off on foot for her home from Delhi where they sold vegetables.

They had no option after they exhausted all their savings on during the lockdown period hoping to end lockdown but it got extended not once but thrice.

In the past seven days since she left Delhi on Monday, she covered her 900 KM journey partly on foot and partly by truck, bearing all her pains bravely.

Her labour pain started once she reached the Gopalganj-UP border on Thursday evening after which the local officials felt pity on her and rushed her to the local hospital where she gave birth to a baby girl.

But woman’s trouble is still not over. She still has to cover another 300 KM on foot to reach her native village in Supaul.

Even more heart-breaking is the story of Mukhtara Kahtoon, a resident of Purnia district in Bihar.

migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
Mukhtara Khatoon with husband and children

Mukhtara whose family stayed in Gurgaon left for home after lockdown shut their all sources of income. But her story of bad luck doesn’t end here.

While they were coming, a speeding truck hit her husband Noorzami on the Luckdown-Muzaffarpur highway, fracturing his leg.

You May Like this also

Barauni NTPC sets new record in matter…

TBP Desk

Goat, dog give company to Indian…

TBP Desk

Left stranded along the road, Mukhtara continued begging for help from vehicles passing through the road but none got moved on her plight.

Eventually, a truck laden with stone chips carried them for distance after which she was rushed to Purnia by an auto rickshaw.

“What we would have done when we were left jobless after lockdown? We survived on biscuits and water in the past 50 days,” Mukhtara told the local media.

No less tragic is the condition of 17-year-old Shrawan Kumar who is unable to move forwards due to boils in his legs after walking around 1,000 KM on foot.

migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
Shrawan Kumar

Shrawan who was doing tailoring job in Gurgaon left his home on foot after his shop shut due to lockdown and he faced starvation situation. He was getting Rs6,000 a month.

Now, he has got stuck in Muzaffarpur and his feet fail to move forward due to boils as a result of walking continuously on foot.

“I am very tired but my feet don’t support me. Pl help,” he told a reporter.

Another distressing story has been reported from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh where a man stole the cycle a villager on way to carry his physically-disabled son 1,150 km away.

The cycle owner Saheb Singh moved to tears when he went through the contents of handwritten letter left behind by Md Iqbal Khan.

migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
Letter by a migrant labourer after he stole a cycle

“I am taking away your cycle to carry my physically challenged son. I don’t have any means of transport. Pl forgive me,” the letter says.

Another heart-moving scene has been reported from Uttar Pradesh where a mother with her face covered with sari is seen dragging her trolley bag on which her child is asleep on the Agra highway.

migrant workers, India migrant labourers, returning workers, Bihar, lockdown, Bihar News, Bihar Post
Mother dragging a trolley bag with her child asleep

The migrant woman coming from Punjab was on way to Jhansi town in UP covering a distance of some 800 km on foot. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has took cognizance of her case and sought replies from the UP and Punjab governments.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5480 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Every Bihar party goes all out to…

TBP Desk

Case filed against BJP MP for his…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt wants further extension of…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,728

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More