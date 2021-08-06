India: MBAs, engineering graduates apply for private security guard job in Bihar

PATNA—A number of MBA degree holders, engineers and post-graduate students applied for the job of private security guards, a grade four job, during a job fair organised in Bihar, highlighting the growing desperation for jobs among the youths.

The shocking details came out during the fair organised on the employment office premises of Aurangabad district town on Wednesday. A private security company wanted Grade 10 pass-outs to be recruited as security guards.

The employers and district employment officials were surprised when they found quite many applicants with higher degrees in Master in Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelors in Technology (B Tech) applying for this post promising to pay a monthly sum of hardly around Rs10,000.

“We are sitting idle at home for months and unable to get any job despite possessing such higher degrees with us. We want jobs at any cost. These degrees are of no use for us,” B-Tech degree holder Rajesh Kumar told the media.

Vikas Kumar who holds the MBA degree said his frustration level was increasing by the day since he is unable to land any job despite his all efforts. “I hoped I will get a job after getting the degree but this degree has not helped me as such so far,” said Vikas adding he couldn’t wait for long in the anticipation of a decent job.

The job seekers told the district employment officer Nand Kishore Shah that they were somehow alive with the “degrees” and that they regret having such degrees. A total of 115 youths have applied for the job. Of them only 15 managed to get the job.

West Bengal

Even more shocking story came from West Bengal last month where more than 8,000 people, quite a good number of them well qualified for white-collar jobs, applied for six posts of laboratory assistant.

The job advertised by Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata required persons to handle corpses and sought applications from candidates who are only Grade 8 pass-outs promising a monthly remuneration of Rs15,000.

Strangely, a huge number of well qualified youths applied for this job. Out of over 8,000 applicants, 500 were post-graduates, 2,200 were graduates and 100 were engineers, authorities have said.

“There were several applicants with more qualifications than sought for this post. It did come as a surprise to see postgraduates and graduates applying for the post,” a hospital official told the media.

According to a latest report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unemployment rates in India are slowly moving back to the record highs of June 2020 when there was a national lockdown.

Unemployment rate for the week of May 16 shot up to 14.45 per cent on an all-India basis. For urban areas, it was higher at 14.71 per cent, while for rural areas it was a tad lower at 14.34 per cent, according to CMIE data. This is the highest since the week of June 7 last year, when the all-India unemployment rate was 17.51 per cent.

