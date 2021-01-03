The Bihar Post

India first country to grant approval for emergency use of 2 COVID-19 vaccines, PM happy

By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI—The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday granted approval to two COVID vaccines for their emergency use. With this, India has become the first country in the world to give approval for two vaccines at a time.

The COVID-19 virus vaccines granted approval for use are Covaxin and Covishield.

Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and NIV while Covishield has been developed by Oxford University and India’s Serum Institute is its manufacturing and trial partner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the grant of approval for two vaccines, describing it as a “decisive turning point” to strengthen fight against Coronavirus.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” the PM tweeted on Sunday.

