India announces to provide 120m vaccine doses to people in June- up from 79.4m in May

IndiaHEALTH
By Bihar Post Desk
File Photograph
NEW DELHI—Indian government on Sunday said around 120 million of COVID-19 vaccines would be available for use of citizens in June.

This is indeed a significant jump in number of doses available for the citizens in the continuing month. In the current month of May, a little over 79.4 million doses were available for the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

A report by AFP said India has administered about 212 million does to its people but has given the necessary tow doses to only about 3 percent of its 1.35 billion people so far.

The government said the vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

