The Bihar Post

Increasing black fungus cases raises concern in Bihar

BiharHEALTH
By Bihar Post Desk
black fungus, bihar, mucormycosis, Ambisome, Bihar news
Representational image
66

PATNA—The cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have climbed to 30 in Bihar, raising concern for the health experts.

On Sunday alone, a total of six black fungus cases were reported from across Bihar. They include six each from Patna and Bhagalpur, and one from Kaimur district.

- Sponsored -

Finding the matter serious, the health authorities are setting up separate wards to treat such patients.

You May Like this also

Bihar govt says ready to purchase Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar ranks fifth in matter of vaccine…

Bihar Post Desk

Officials said AIIMS-Patna, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) are to set up separate wards for black fungus patients.

The state government has ordered to supply Ambisome (Liposomal amphotericin B) injection to all government medical colleges to treat such patients. These injections are also being made available free of cost to private hospitals.

According to reports, this medicine is highly effective for treatment of severe fungal infections.

Officials said the AIIMS-Patna has been allotted 2,000 vials whereas PMCH, IGIMS, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH) have been allotted 300 vials each for treating the black fungus patients.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6182 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lockdown extended for another 10 days in…

Bihar Post Desk

71 bodies fished out from Ganga in…

Bihar Post Desk

Man pays a heavy price for holding…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,391

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More