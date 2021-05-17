Increasing black fungus cases raises concern in Bihar

PATNA—The cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have climbed to 30 in Bihar, raising concern for the health experts.

On Sunday alone, a total of six black fungus cases were reported from across Bihar. They include six each from Patna and Bhagalpur, and one from Kaimur district.

Finding the matter serious, the health authorities are setting up separate wards to treat such patients.

Officials said AIIMS-Patna, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) are to set up separate wards for black fungus patients.

The state government has ordered to supply Ambisome (Liposomal amphotericin B) injection to all government medical colleges to treat such patients. These injections are also being made available free of cost to private hospitals.

According to reports, this medicine is highly effective for treatment of severe fungal infections.

Officials said the AIIMS-Patna has been allotted 2,000 vials whereas PMCH, IGIMS, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH) have been allotted 300 vials each for treating the black fungus patients.