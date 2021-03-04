Increasing bank robberies a matter of concern in Bihar

PATNA—Increasing bank robberies have become a matter of concern in Bihar even as the police department battles hard to contain crime.

The robbers struck again on Thursday, raiding a South Bihar Gramin (rural) Bank in Nawada district and looting Rs14 lakh (Rs1.4 million) at gun-point.

Reports said the motorcycle-borne robbers entered the bank branch in the afternoon and held the bank staffs as well as customers captive at gun-point before looting the cash. After committing the crime, the robbers fled the scene, police said.

The police have rushed to the spot and begun investigation into the loot.

On Wednesday (March 3), the robbers looted more than Rs16 lakh (Rs1.6 million) from a State Bank of India branch in Samastipur district and the office of a finance company in Motihari town of East Champaran district.

On Tuesday (March 2) again, the robbers looted Rs6.50 lakh from a Uco bank branch in Begusarai district in a just six-minute operation.

What have alarmed the state administration is the big bank robberies being committed by the daredevil criminals in broad daylights.

One such robbery was reported from Vaishali district in January this year when the robbers looted Rs47.54 lakh (Rs4.75 million) from the Kanchanpur branch of the Axis Bank.

In July 2020, the robbers had looted Rs69 lakh (Rs6.9 million) in cash from a Indian Bank branch in Aurangabad district.

In August 2020, the miscreants masquerading as policemen looted Rs56 lakh (Rs5.6 million) from the cash van of HDFC bank. The money was about to be stuffed in the bank ATM when it was looted.

Again in November 2019, the robbers looted Rs30 lakh (Rs3 million) from a South Bihar Rural Bank branch in Bhojpur district.