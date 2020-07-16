Inaugurated just 29 days back by Nitish Kumar, Rs263 crore bridge collapses in Bihar

PATNA—A bridge inaugurated barely 29 days ago by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar didn’t sustain the rising water level of the river and collapsed on Wednesday.

The bridge had been constructed over Gandak river at a cost of Rs263 crores (Rs2.63 billion) in Gopalgnaj district.

The collapse of the bridge has disconnected Gopalganj, Saran and Siwan districts with north several north Bihar districts.

8 वर्ष में 263.47 करोड़ की लागत से निर्मित गोपालगंज के सत्तर घाट पुल का 16 जून को नीतीश जी ने उद्घाटन किया था आज 29 दिन बाद यह पुल ध्वस्त हो गया। ख़बरदार!अगर किसी ने इसे नीतीश जी का भ्रष्टाचार कहा तो?263 करोड़ तो सुशासनी मुँह दिखाई है।इतने की तो इनके चूहे शराब पी जाते है pic.twitter.com/cnlqx96VVQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 15, 2020

Gopalganj district magistrate Arshad Aziz told the media that the approach road connecting the bridge had been constructed only few days ago but a portion of which was washed away due to pressure from river waters.

“Bridge is safe, only a portion of approach road has collapsed,” claimed Bihar road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav adding it would be repaired in the next two-three days.

263 करोड़ से 8 साल में बना लेकिन मात्र 29 दिन में ढ़ह गया पुल। संगठित भ्रष्टाचार के भीष्म पितामह नीतीश जी इस पर एक शब्द भी नहीं बोलेंगे और ना ही साइकिल से रेंज रोवर की सवारी कराने वाले भ्रष्टाचारी सहपाठी पथ निर्माण मंत्री को बर्खास्त करेंगे। बिहार में चारों तरफ लूट ही लूट मची है। pic.twitter.com/EIcQYPEHn8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 16, 2020

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav mounted heavy attacks on the state government over collapse of the bridge within a month of its inauguration.

The 1.4 km-long bridge known as Sattarghat bridge was inaugurated by the chief minister on June 16. The bridge was constructed by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd.