Inaugurated just 29 days back by Nitish Kumar, Rs263 crore bridge collapses in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A bridge inaugurated barely 29 days ago by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar didn’t sustain the rising water level of the river and collapsed on Wednesday.

The bridge had been constructed over Gandak river at a cost of Rs263 crores (Rs2.63 billion) in Gopalgnaj district.

The collapse of the bridge has disconnected Gopalganj, Saran and Siwan districts with north several north Bihar districts.

Gopalganj district magistrate Arshad Aziz told the media that the approach road connecting the bridge had been constructed only few days ago but a portion of which was washed away due to pressure from river waters.

“Bridge is safe, only a portion of approach road has collapsed,” claimed Bihar road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav adding it would be repaired in the next two-three days.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav mounted heavy attacks on the state government over collapse of the bridge within a month of its inauguration.

The 1.4 km-long bridge known as Sattarghat bridge was inaugurated by the chief minister on June 16. The bridge was constructed by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd.

