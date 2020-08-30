The Bihar Post

In grip of floods and Covid-19, Bihar villagers not eager to join poll process

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Covid-19, Corona, Bihar polls, BIhar assembly polls, 2020 BIhar polls, Election Commission, Supreme Court, Bihar, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
41

PATNA—Masses in Bihar are currently not eager to rush to the polling stations and cast their votes during the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

People’s reactions come shortly after India’s top court observed the “the coronavirus crisis cannot be a ‘valid reason’ for stopping polls,” media reports said on Sunday.

- Sponsored -

The general concern of the voters is that who will take care of them and their families in case they get infected with COVID-19.

Their fear apparently emanates from the prevailing health situation in Bihar. Most of the beds in Covid wards of government hospitals are said to be going full while the private hospitals are charging heavy money for treatment.

Although the state government has fixed the rate for Covid-19 treatment at the private hospitals, it is beyond the reach of the common men, many say.

You May Like this also

Top Bihar police official with…

Bihar Post Desk

89 percent Covid-19 infection cases from…

Bihar Post Desk

As per the health department’s order, in the hospitals falling under ‘A’ category, the maximum per day cost of Covid-19 treatment (for a patient with very severe sickness) at ICU with ventilator care can’t exceed Rs18,000.

The state government capped the treatment fee acting on repeated complaints about the private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients at this critical time.

On August 20, a private hospital located in Patna had held hostage the attendants of a Covid-19 victim after they refused to pay hospital bill of Rs10 lakh (Rs One million) for 25-day treatment.

Similar complaint came from another private hospital in Patna where a Covid-19 patient was handed out a bill of Rs6.34 lakh (Rs0.63 million) for just five-day treatment and was also held hostage for his inability to pay the bill.

Covid-19 has claimed 688 lives and infected more than 135,000 people so far since the first case was reported on March 22.

Read more at The Statesman

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5749 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Family erupts in joy as Bihar man…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman constable raped by policeman in…

Bihar Post Desk

Two Left parties become part of Grand…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,738

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More