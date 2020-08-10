The Bihar Post

In a first, woman burns husband’s face with acid in Bihar

WOMAN LOSES TEMPERS AFTER HUBBY QUESTIONS HER LOYALTY

PATNA—A woman in Bihar threw acid on her husband after he suspected her “loyalty”. Police have arrested the accused woman and sent her to jail.

The bizarre incident took place at Sujapur village under Barari police station in Katihar district in the weekend.

Reports said the distrust and disputes had crept into their relations after the husband began suspecting her “loyalty”.

The dispute took a violent turn on Saturday when the woman accompanied with her sister and brother-in-law tied the hands and feet of her husband Sanjay Mandal and threw acid on his face.  The victim has been rushed to the hospital.

“They (Wife and her relatives) got involved in heated arguments after which they threw acid on Mandal’s face after getting his hands and feet tied,” Katihar’s sub-divisional police  official Amarkant Jha told the media on Monday.

So far, male members were accused of throwing acid on women’s faces but this is perhaps for the first time that male’s face has been burnt by a woman.

