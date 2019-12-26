Important files being burnt in Jharkhand, alleges Saryu Rai

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Rai who defeated heavyweight BJP leader and chief minister Raghubar Das on Thursday alleged important files were being burnt and has shot off a letter to the chief secretary asking him to act in this matter.

“Confidential sources have told me that some important files relating to various departments such as CID, Special Branch, Home, road construction and energy are being burnt or their pages being torn apart,” Rai has reportedly mentioned in his missive to the chief secretary.

He alleged some of the files are also being carried homes by the officials concerned and urged the chief secretary to act in this regard. He also demanded that the office of chief minister secretariat be locked down until the new chief minister Hemant Soren takes oath.

Rai emerged the “giant killer” when he defeated chief minister and arch-rival Das in the elections. Das who had represented the Jamshedpur East seat five times in a row lost his seat to Rai, indicating the prevailing anger against him.

Rai who repeatedly accused Das of “promoting” corrupts eventually quit the BJP to take on the latter in the poll arena and eventually trounced him in the bitter battle of ballots in Jamshedpur East seat which had become a matter of prestige for both.