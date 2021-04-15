IMA suggests govt to re-telecast Ramayana to entertain depressed people during COVID-19 strike

PATNA—Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested the government to re-telecast religious serials on Doordarshan to entertain the depressed masses.

“The government should telecast religious serials like Ramayana and Mahabharata so that the people can spend more time at home,” IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar suggested on Thursday. He also advised the masses to better stay at home.

He said the Bihar unit of the IMA was very concerned over surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and would cooperate with the state government in containing this dreaded disease.

“The government must have lot of experiences to fight COVID-19 by now,” the secretary said.

He said the IMA feels that availability of more beds in hospitals with online information regarding availability is required immediately.

“The AIIMS-Patna with better infrastructure should increase its beds for COVID patients,” the IMA said.

It added that some beds in every hospital must be earmarked for doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers in view of their importance in this war against COVID-19.

The IMA has also supported fixation of charges for treating COVID patients in private sector.

“All essential medicines must be available in all hospitals and Pradhanmantri Jan Ausadhi Kendra on approved prices and their availability should be online and regularly monitored by health department,” the IMA said.