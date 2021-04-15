The Bihar Post

IMA suggests govt to re-telecast Ramayana to entertain depressed people during COVID-19 strike

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Covid, Covid-19, IMA, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bihar,
A scene from Ramayana serial
FILE PHOTOGRAPH
39

ALSO IN THIS PACKAGE

Bihar villagers scramble to name their children after Covid and Corona as pandemic disease devours 100,000 lives

- Sponsored -

Covid-19: Bihar court tells accused to serve Corona patients for three months to get bail

Fake WhatsApp messages about Corona result in sudden rise in brain haemorrhage cases in Bihar

Absconding Jharkhand thief who left 30 cops infected with Coronavirus finally caught

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as Bihar hospital keeps busy attending minister

Woman delivers baby along road on way to hospital in Bihar, couple names him ‘Lockdown’

PATNA—Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested the government to re-telecast religious serials on Doordarshan to entertain the depressed masses.

You May Like this also

Bike which led to lynching of Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar to bulldoze 10 government schools…

Bihar Post Desk

“The government should telecast religious serials like Ramayana and Mahabharata so that the people can spend more time at home,” IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar suggested on Thursday. He also advised the masses to better stay at home.

He said the Bihar unit of the IMA was very concerned over surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and would cooperate with the state government in containing this dreaded disease.

“The government must have lot of experiences to fight COVID-19 by now,” the secretary said.

He said the IMA feels that availability of more beds in hospitals with online information regarding availability is required immediately.

“The AIIMS-Patna with better infrastructure should increase its beds for COVID patients,” the IMA said.

It added that some beds in every hospital must be earmarked for doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers in view of their importance in this war against COVID-19.

The IMA has also supported fixation of charges for treating COVID patients in private sector.

“All essential medicines must be available in all hospitals and Pradhanmantri Jan Ausadhi Kendra on approved prices and their availability should be online and regularly monitored by health department,” the IMA said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6152 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Development projects pose threats to…

Bihar Post Desk

Dalit youth told to lick his spit,…

Bihar Post Desk

Rohini to observe fast during holy…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,860

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More