IMA asks Bihar govt to declare private doctors dying from virus as ‘Covid martyrs’

PATNA—The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the Bihar government to declare as “Covid martyrs” all the private doctors who died of Covid-19 infections while treating Covid patients at their clinics or private hospitals.

The IMA demanded that the victim doctors be also covered under the insurance scheme for COVID-19 Health Care under PM Garib Kalyan package.

According to an IMA press release issued on Saturday, 23 doctors—most of them being private practitioners—died of Covid-19 till date.