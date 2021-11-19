The Bihar Post

IIT-Patna student gets Rs80 lakh pay package from Google

BiharGood NewsIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
IIT-Patna, Google, IIT-Bihta, Bihar
13

PATNA—A student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bihta in Patna has been offered a salary package of Rs80 lakh (Rs eight million) by tech giant Google.

Shubham Kumar who got this attractive salary package is a third year student of IIT, Bihta. The boy did his matriculation from DAV school, Patna and Class 12 from a public school before clearing the IIT test.

You May Like this also

‘Piyoge to maroge,’ Bihar CM…

Bihar Post Desk

Maoists hang four members of a family in…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Although he has been offered the attractive package, his ultimate goal is to become an IAS officer to serve the country. “I will continue preparing for the UPSC exam while joining the Google,” Shubham told the media on Friday.

He hails from Khagaria district of Bihar and suggested the youths to work hard to get success in life. He comes from a political family.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6520 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar by-polls become a matter of…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar by-polls: Nitish himself jumps…

Bihar Post Desk

What’s Cong alliance? Lalu mocks…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,986

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More