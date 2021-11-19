IIT-Patna student gets Rs80 lakh pay package from Google

PATNA—A student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bihta in Patna has been offered a salary package of Rs80 lakh (Rs eight million) by tech giant Google.

Shubham Kumar who got this attractive salary package is a third year student of IIT, Bihta. The boy did his matriculation from DAV school, Patna and Class 12 from a public school before clearing the IIT test.

- Sponsored -

Although he has been offered the attractive package, his ultimate goal is to become an IAS officer to serve the country. “I will continue preparing for the UPSC exam while joining the Google,” Shubham told the media on Friday.

He hails from Khagaria district of Bihar and suggested the youths to work hard to get success in life. He comes from a political family.