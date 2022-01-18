‘If you have of much of problems, just pull out of govt,’ JD-U legislator tells BJP

PATNA—Amid prevailing conflict in the Bihar NDA, a JD-U legislator has asked the BJP to simply pull out of the government if they have any problem.

JD-U legislator from Parbatta, Khagaria, Sanjeev Kumar asked the BJP leaders to first talk to chief minister Nitish Kumar before airing their grievances in the media, stating that it was certainly not fair to criticize the government while being a part of it.

“Itna hi problem hai to chhod dijiye. Kaun kah raha ha aapko rahne ke liye (If you have so much of problem, then simply quit the government. Who compels you to stay with us)?” asked Kumar, talking to the media on Monday evening.

The legislator expressed annoyance over the way the BJP leaders have been frequently going to the media over various issues such as seeking for review of liquor ban, and described it as totally “unfair”.

This comes shortly after state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswa,l through his Facebook post, slammed the JD-U leadership for frequently tagging the PM in their tweets over various issues while also threatening that the stability of the State government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar could come at stake.