Hungry migrant labourer sells mobile phone for Rs500 to buy watermelon

PATNA—A poor migrant labourer sold his last possession—his mobile phone which helped him connect with his family during the long, ardous journey—to buy food, an incident indicating how they have been left to fend for themselves at this critical time.

The shocking incident was reported from Gopalganj district of Bihar on Sunday.

- Sponsored -

Reports said Vipin Kumar, a resident of Betia town in West Champaran district, reached Gopalganj on Sunday walking barefoot or partly travelling by truck.

By the time he reached Gopalganj, he had run out of his entire cash. Rs1,500 alone was spent on making payment to the truck he had boarded.

With nothing in his pocket and somehow surviving on raw food during the past four days of journey, he was dying from hunger.

Finally, he sold out his mobile phone worth Rs5,000 for only Rs500 to buy food stuff.

“The first thing I did after selling my mobile phone was to buy watermelon for Rs20 to satiate my hunger,” Vipin told the local media on Sunday.

The hapless worker worked in a cattle feed factory in Delhi but it shut after Coronavirus-induced lockdown, pushing him to the brink. Then he decided to return home as he had no money to eat.

According to a report, more than one million migrant workers have reached Bihar by trains, trucks, cycles or walking on foot.

Of them, 353, 122 people have been kept at the 6,209 quarantine centres functioning at block level but the supply of sub-standard or inadequate food have resulted in strong protests from the across the state.