Huge Setback for BJP as party’s three star campaigners get infected with Covid-19, forth one goes into isolation

PATNA—At least three top BJP leaders in charge of the party’s poll campaigns have tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the party in critical situation.

The leaders tested positive include Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and party’s national spokesperson Syed Shahanawaz Hussain.

Modi and Hussain have already got themselves admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna while Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has quarantined himself after coming in contact with these leaders.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

Of them, Modi had been strongly batting for conduct of elections during Corona time even though the opposition demanded for postponement of elections in view of pandemic.

He even had accused the opposition of using the pandemic as a cover out of fear of losing elections.

All the leaders now admitted to the hospital or under isolation are from Bihar and are familiar with the state politics.

I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive. Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines. — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) October 21, 2020

Their absence from the scene, thus, could harm the party to some extent although the BJP has galaxy of leaders to make up for their absence.

Covid-19 has claimed lives of seven top leaders in Bihar so far. They included Kapildeo Kamat, Vinod Kumar Singh, both ministers in the NDA government in Bihar, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, former federal minister and Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP lawmaker.