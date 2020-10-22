The Bihar Post

Huge Setback for BJP as party’s three star campaigners get infected with Covid-19, forth one goes into isolation

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, corona, sushil kumar modi, syed shahnawaz hussain, rajiv pratap rudy, mangal pandey, bihar polls, bihar assembly elections, bihar, bihar news
45

PATNA—At least three top BJP leaders in charge of the party’s poll campaigns have tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the party in critical situation.

The leaders tested positive include Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and party’s national spokesperson Syed Shahanawaz Hussain.

- Sponsored -

Modi and Hussain have already got themselves admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna while Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has quarantined himself after coming in contact with these leaders.

Of them, Modi had been strongly batting for conduct of elections during Corona time even though the opposition demanded for postponement of elections in view of pandemic.

You May Like this also

Politics and political courtesy…

Bihar Post Desk

Politics no longer the ‘last…

Bihar Post Desk

He even had accused the opposition of using the pandemic as a cover out of fear of losing elections.

All the leaders now admitted to the hospital or under isolation are from Bihar and are familiar with the state politics.

Their absence from the scene, thus, could harm the party to some extent although the BJP has galaxy of leaders to make up for their absence.

Covid-19 has claimed lives of seven top leaders in Bihar so far. They included Kapildeo Kamat, Vinod Kumar Singh, both ministers in the NDA government in Bihar, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, former federal minister and Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP lawmaker.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5860 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar polls 2020: Parties shift to…

Bihar Post Desk

22 kg gold recovered from flat of Raxaul…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid-19 claims lives of ministers,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,772

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More