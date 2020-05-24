The Bihar Post

How Darbhanga girl Jyoti Kumari’s achievements are in fact “failures” of our system!

BiharIndiaWORLD
By TBP Desk
Jyoti Kumar, Bihar cycle girl, Ivanka Trump, CFI, Corona, Bihar, BIhar News, Bihar Post Image Courtesy: Social Media
16

PATNA—Bihar teenager Jyoti Kumari who cycled about 1,200 KM with her father riding pillion to reach her home amid Corona lockdown has become a star overnight for her rare feat.

The girl who till a fortnight back was totally unknown to the outside world now remains either flooded with phone calls or busy managing the crowd of media persons, politicians, rights activists or local villagers rushing to her home to congratulate her.

- Sponsored -

As her story of daredevilry makes headlines in the media, opportunities come visiting her home more often.

First, she got the cycling trial offer from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Then, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump heaped praises on her, describing her act as “beautiful feat of endurance and love”.

Then, came the news that the Union health ministry is mulling to make the brave Bihar girl the “health ambassador.

You May Like this also

Cancer patient family self-quarantines…

TBP Desk

Bihar Migrant worker burns himself to…

TBP Desk

Finally, a team of Bihar education department officials rushed her home on Saturday and got her admitted to Class nine, some eight months after her name was removed from the school register since she had not been attending her classes due to troubles on the home front.

“The praises being heaped on her are, in fact, a matter of shame for all of us,” says senior journalist Pushyamitra.

“This could be the personal achievement of the girl but as a whole it is a matter of our collective failures. We failed to stop the teenager on her risky journey. None is debating why this schoolgirl was compelled to carry her father on her cycle?” asks Pushyamitra.

He wonders how none during her 1,200 km-long journey from Gurugram to Darbhanga district of Bihar even bothered to ask her why the little girl was carrying her father more than double of her weight on cycle and why none offered any help while she crossed as many as three States.

Such is the rush of politicians and others to her home that she looks entirely confused now. She doesn’t know what to pursue next.

A day earlier she told The Times of India that she had no interest in the cycling trial offer from (CFI) but now she says she has accepted the offer and go for the trial next month. But, her family is happy with the cycle girl who brought them international recognition.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5500 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Reward Offered for Positive…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: Migrant worker ends life after…

TBP Desk

Migrant worker self-quarantines in open…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,734

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More