Host of BJP leaders cancel Holi Milan programmes as Corona Virus panic spreads fast

PATNA—A host of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have cancelled the “Holi Milan” programmes this year in Bihar amid the deadly Corona virus spreading very fast.

Much to the relief of the masses, the virus hasn’t claimed any life in India so far but the way the number of virus suspects is increasing fast has triggered panic among the masses and the politicians are not the exception.

The first to suspend the “Holi Milan” programme is Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. A Press release issued from his office on Wednesday said the mega Holi Milan programme which the minister was scheduled to attend at Miller School Ground in Patna on March 7 has been suspended in view of virus apprehension.

“Experts have advised against holding community programmes to check spread of corona virus,” the minister said in his statement.

“The Prime Minister himself has announced not to join any such Holi Milan programmes,” he added.

Apart from him, BJP leaders such as Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy chief minister, Nand Kishore Yadav, minister, Sanjeev Chaurasia and Arun Sinha, both legislators have cancelled such programmes in Patna for similar reason.

More than 100 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in India’s Bihar state amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-9) epidemic as public health emergency of international concern.

Health department authorities said so far 121 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in Bihar. Of them, 26 patients were sent back home after they completed the mandatory 14-day surveillance while the remaining 95 are still under the observation of doctors at various health facilities.

The patients under observations are those who have returned from China, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and other such countries where virus has left a deep imprint of its presence.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said there was nothing to panic for the masses as majority of the samples sent for test in laboratory have been tested negative.

“We sent for test the samples of 49 suspects of which 45 were tested negative whereas one sample was rejected. The report of remaining three suspects is yet to come,” the health minister Mangal Pandey said in a Press statement issued on Wednesday.