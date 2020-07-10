Horrible scene as man walks to Jharkhand police station with severed head of ‘witch’ in hand

RANCHI—It was a horrible scene at a police station in Jharkhand when a man reached holding the severed head of a woman in hand. The man had killed the woman, blaming her for killing his son by practicing witchcraft.

A 25-year-old youth identified as Swadhin Tuddu, resident of Mehandipur village in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, had died from cough and cold four days back but his father Sakal Tuddu, 57 suspected the hand of the woman in his death. He suspected that his son had died only because of black magic practiced by the woman Matlu Chaurai.

On Tuesday night, Sakal Tuddu accompanied with some villagers raided the house of the 55-year-old woman who was asleep in her home and chopped off her head with a sharp-edged weapon. Her family members didn’t react owing to fear of being attacked.

The very next morning, the man walked to the nearest police station holding the severed head with her long hairs in one hand and the deadly weapon in another, and surrendered before the police. “This woman had killed my young son by practicing witchcraft but I have avenged his death. Please arrest me,” the accused told the policemen present at the police station.

Witnesses said initially the policemen on duty themselves got terrified after finding the severed head in the hand of the accused but very soon they mustered courage and took him into custody. Based on the information provided by him, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the woman.

The accused told the police that the woman had told his deceased son in the morning that he would die in the evening and her words proved true. According to the accused, he didn’t perform his son’s last rites and kept his body at home until he took revenge for his death.

“The youth had died from some ailments but Tuddu believed he died since the woman had cast black magic spell. We have arrested the man and further investigation is on,” local deputy superintendent of police Arvind Kumar Singh told the media.

He said there was nothing like witch-hunting and sought for a need for an intensive awareness campaigns against it. In 2015, five women were stoned to death in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state after which 13 people convicted for the cold-blooded killing were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court.

According to reports, a total of 228 women have been killed in Jharkhand in the past six years over witchcraft allegations. In December 2017, the home ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 183 women were killed in Jharkhand since 2014. An official report of the Jharkhand police department now says 27 women were killed in 2019 and 18 in 2018 over the same charges, thus taking the toll to 228.