Homeless boy found sleeping with dog on the streets in the chilly winter rescued

Authorities have rescued a homeless boy who was found sleeping with dogs on the streets to fight the biting winter chill in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Muzaffarnagar district administration in UP launched the efforts to locate the boy after a heart-moving photograph of the boy sleeping with a street dog in a single blanket went viral in the social media.

- Sponsored -

The photograph showed 10-year-old Ankit sharing his blanket with the dog on the deserted city streets at night as he was homeless.

The boy told the police that he was abandoned by his mother shortly after his father was jailed in some cases. He said he had no idea from where he belonged to since he was very small when the mother deserted him.

The boy had been selling balloons or working at tea stalls to earn money for his survival. From this petty earning, he not only got food for himself but also fed the dog whom he lovingly addressed as Danny.

“The boy is under our observation. Now we are trying to locate his parents or relatives,” a senior official Mohammad Mushfakeen told the local media on Thursday.