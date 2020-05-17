Height of insensitivity: HIV +ve woman delivers baby outside as Bihar hospital refuses to admit

PATNA: A woman infected with HIV delivered her baby outside a government hospital in Bihar on Friday after the hospital workers refused to admit her.

The shocking incident took place at Sadar hospital in Biharsharif, a town in Nalanda district.

- Sponsored -

According to reports in the local media, the woman, a resident of Noorsarai block in the district, had been admitted to the local primary health centre after her labour pain started.

The primary hospital referred her to Sadar hospital but when she reached there, the hospital staffs allegedly refused to admit her.

Witnesses told the local media that for close to two hours, the hapless woman continued crying in pain outside the maternity ward of the hospital but the on-duty nurses and other hospital staffs refused to admit her.

Eventually, she delivered the baby in the open. She was admitted to the hospital only after her attendants and the local villagers protested.

The civil surgeon Dr Ram Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incidents highlighting insensitivity of the hospitals are at its peak at this. There are several reports of hospitals refusing to admit the patients apprehending the patients could be infected with Covid-19 and treating them could leave them in troubles too.