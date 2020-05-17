The Bihar Post

Height of insensitivity: HIV +ve woman delivers baby outside as Bihar hospital refuses to admit

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
HIV, Covid19, Bihar, Nalanda, Bihar News, Bihar Post
34

PATNA: A woman infected with HIV delivered her baby outside a government hospital in Bihar on Friday after the hospital workers refused to admit her.

The shocking incident took place at Sadar hospital in Biharsharif, a town in Nalanda district.

- Sponsored -

According to reports in the local media, the woman, a resident of Noorsarai block in the district, had been admitted to the local primary health centre after her labour pain started.

The primary hospital referred her to Sadar hospital but when she reached there, the hospital staffs allegedly refused to admit her.

You May Like this also

Bihar: Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark in…

TBP Desk

World Bank grants $1 Billion to Protect…

TBP Desk

Witnesses told the local media that for close to two hours, the hapless woman continued crying in pain outside the maternity ward of the hospital but the on-duty nurses and other hospital staffs refused to admit her.

Eventually, she delivered the baby in the open. She was admitted to the hospital only after her attendants and the local villagers protested.

The civil surgeon Dr Ram Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incidents highlighting insensitivity of the hospitals are at its peak at this. There are several reports of hospitals refusing to admit the patients apprehending the patients could be infected with Covid-19 and treating them could leave them in troubles too.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5482 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Family on brink of starvation after…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: See who are falling victim to…

TBP Desk

Every Bihar party goes all out to…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,649

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More