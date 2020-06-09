The Bihar Post

Hindu deity Lord Hanuman sent to ‘police custody’ to restore peace in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Police in Bihar have put a powerful Hindu deity Lord Hanuman in their custody after the statue appeared causing serious law and order problem in the areas.

The bizarre incident took place in Gauda panchayat area under Teghra police station in Begusarai district.

Police said the kin of a village council official had installed the statue of the deity on government land along the road which caused tension in the areas.

The situation turned volatile after the rival groups—one led by supporters of the village council official and the latter by the local villagers— came face to face over the issue of worshipping the deity.

The villagers were hell-bent on not allowing the council official’s kin allegedly grab the land on the pretext of installing the deity.

As the situation appeared going out of control, the police rushed to the spot and brought the statue of the deity with them to defuse tension.

The idol of the deity has now been kept at the Teghra police station where Lord is being offered prayers.

“We have taken possession of the deity just to maintain law and order situation in the area but this is only a temporary arrangement,” Teghra police station in-charge Deepak Kumar told the media on Tuesday.

