Hijab row sheer ‘non-sense’, says Nitish Kumar

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday described the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka as sheer “nonsense” saying it doesn’t require any debate.

“This is sheer non-sense. There is no need to comment over it. The matter is already in the court,” Nitish Kumar told the media today on the sidelines of holding his weekly people’s court.

He added that all people have their own way of life and one should not interfere into it. As far as schools in Bihar are concerned, a dress code has been fixed for all students, the chief minister said.

The controversy over hijab in Karnataka kicked up last month when Muslim schoolgirls admitted to a pre-university college were prevented from attending classes in hijab.

The whole story took an ugly turn when a Muslim student wearing hijab was heckled and harassed by some youths who wore saffron scarves.

