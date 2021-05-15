High Court asks Bihar govt to be ready for Covid’s third wave

PATNA—The Patna High Court has asked the Bihar government to be prepared to face the third wave of coronavirus and set up adequate medical infrastructure at the village level to meet the possible health challenges.

The directive comes amid reports that the third wave could hit the children hard.

The court also directed the village council officials to collect information regarding the deaths of people from COVID-19 in the state.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by chief justice Sanjay Karol also directed the village council or panchayat members to pass on this information to the nearest registration officials within 24 hours for proper documentation.

According to the court, the new responsibility has been given to the village council officials since they are well aware about geography of the areas.

The court told the village council chief, deputy council chiefs, block chiefs, district council chairmen, deputy chairmen and other council officials to be very alert on this front and gather information about deaths to help the state government prepare data about COVID-19 situation.

The High Court announced to act against these village council officials if they failed to discharge their duty properly.

The court issued this directive while hearing public interest litigations filed in the court. The next hearing will take place on May 17.