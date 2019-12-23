Hemant Soren promises to live up to people’s expectations as Grand Alliance posts emphatic win in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who led the opposition poll campaign in Jharkhand on Monday promised to live up people’s expectation and hugely thanked the masses for reposing their faith in his leadership.

“There was a strong wave of anger prevailing among the masses against the BJP government in the state. As such, they had been eagerly waiting for the elections to express their anger through votes,” Soren told the media on Monday, soon after his coalition posted emphatic win over its rivals in the elections.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the JMM-led Grand Alliance was heading for emphatic win over 47 seats out of state’s total 81 seats.

By the time of filing the story, the JMM had won 17 seats while it was leading over 13 others with comfortable margins. The Congress had won 10 seats while it was leading over six other seats and the RJD had won one seat. The Congress and the RJD are the other partners of the Grand Alliance.

The BJP which had set a target of winning 65 seats this time, however, has won 15 seats and was leading over another 10.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das while conceding his defeat blamed his party’s failure to form an alliance in the state.

“We failed in our attempts to form an alliance quite like the opposition,” Das rued adding his party didn’t get the desired results as per expectations.

He promised to play the role of a “constructive” opposition while asking the winning alliance to speed up the development works launched by the BJP government.