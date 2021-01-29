Hearing on Lalu’s bail plea in fodder scam deferred again

RANCHI/PATNA—The Jharkhand High Court deferred the hearing of bail petition of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday again after the CBI sought for more time to file its reply in the fodder scam case.

“Jharkhand High Court defers bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after CBI asked for more time, in connection with Fodder scam case. The matter will be next heard on February 5,” RJD chief’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said was quoted as saying by the ANI.

- Sponsored -

Prasad is accused in five fodder scam cases. Of them, he has been convicted in four cases.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi for multiple health complications. He was shifted to AIIMS last week after he complained of breathing problems.