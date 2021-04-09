Hearing on Lalu’s bail petition postponed again, Sibal alleges ‘political reasons’

RANCHI—In another setback to his family members, well-wishers and party workers, the hearing on RJD president Lalu Prasad’s bail petition was deferred by another one week on Friday.

Court officials said the hearing on Prasad’s bail prayers in the multi-million dollar fodder scam was deferred after the CBI sought more time to file its reply.

Prasad’s lawyer Kapil Sibal who appeared through video-conferencing alleged the CBI was deliberately delaying the matter under “political pressures”.

“The central probe agency is deliberately delaying the matter as it wanted to keep his client in the jail due to political reasons,” Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The court has now directed the CBI to file its reply within the next three days.

The RJD president is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi where he was airlifted in January this year after his health condition deteriorated.