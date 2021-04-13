The Bihar Post

Heads tonsured, painted with cow dung for goat theft in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Two women among four persons had their head shaven before putting a coat of cow dung for allegedly stealing a goat in Bihar.

The incident took place in Katihar district on Monday noon.

Reports said a goat belonging to a local villager was grazing in the field when some people reached the field and started fleeing with the goat in their arms.

ALSO READ: Goat, dog give company to Indian villagers at quarantine centres

In the meanwhile, some villagers noticed the accused fleeing with the goat and raised an alarm.

Soon the local villagers rushed to the spot and caught the alleged goat thieves.

All of them, who included two males and two females, were taken to the village where they were badly beaten up before being tonsured and having their shaven heads painted with cow dung paste.

“Action will be taken against the accused persons,” local police official Amarkant Jha told the local media on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Man hands wife to gamblers after losing her in a bet

